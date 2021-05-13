OneWeb partners SoftBank to roll out satellite communication services

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
SoftBank Corp and Sunil Mittal-backed OneWeb, today announced an agreement for mutual cooperation to promote OneWeb's satellite communication services in the global and Japan markets.
SoftBank and OneWeb will promote satellite communication services via the combination of OneWeb services and SoftBank's services, including advanced communication and Digital Transformation (DX) platform services.
SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate in market development for Japan and global markets, and jointly engage in technical and product development to enhance their competitiveness in these markets. This collaboration encompasses obtaining regulatory approvals and the setting up of ground stations in Japan.
To deliver Internet connectivity worldwide, and to digitalize and revolutionize analog industries, SoftBank aims to provide advanced seamless connectivity services and DX platform services by using global connectivity solutions that incorporate OneWeb's services.
On April 26, 2021, OneWeb successfully launched 36 satellites into its constellation. This successful launch brings its total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites, of the OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet. OneWeb will test its network and conduct demonstrations, as it prepares for commercial service in areas above the 50th parallel north before end of year, and globally in 2022.
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...