OneWeb partners SoftBank to roll out satellite communication services

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 13, 2021

OneWeb is the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company jointly owned by the UK government and Bharti Global   -  REUTERS

SoftBank and OneWeb will jointly engage in technical and product development for Japan and global markets

SoftBank Corp and Sunil Mittal-backed OneWeb, today announced an agreement for mutual cooperation to promote OneWeb's satellite communication services in the global and Japan markets.

SoftBank and OneWeb will promote satellite communication services via the combination of OneWeb services and SoftBank's services, including advanced communication and Digital Transformation (DX) platform services.

SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate in market development for Japan and global markets, and jointly engage in technical and product development to enhance their competitiveness in these markets. This collaboration encompasses obtaining regulatory approvals and the setting up of ground stations in Japan.

To deliver Internet connectivity worldwide, and to digitalize and revolutionize analog industries, SoftBank aims to provide advanced seamless connectivity services and DX platform services by using global connectivity solutions that incorporate OneWeb's services.

On April 26, 2021, OneWeb successfully launched 36 satellites into its constellation. This successful launch brings its total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites, of the OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet. OneWeb will test its network and conduct demonstrations, as it prepares for commercial service in areas above the 50th parallel north before end of year, and globally in 2022.

Published on May 13, 2021

