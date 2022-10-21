Protium, an online lending and finance platform, has launched an Indie music platform, Protium Amp’d to identify budding singers and musicians across the country.

The inaugural event saw over 300 and about 5 lakh viewers watching the live streaming.

Jiby Mathew Antony, Managing Director, Protium said extraordinary musicians can be found in the most ordinary places and Protium Amp’d wants to become the voice for thousands of ambitious Indie artists to enable them reach the masses with their exceptional talent.

Amp’d will host a new singer and musician every Wednesday at one of its offices across the country. This could be just the chance every budding Indie musician needs.

The new venture is very much in keeping with Protium’s reputation as a company that sets its own rules instead of blindly following those established by earlier players in the segment, said Antony.

In the financing business, he said the company has loan book of ₹1,850 crore and non-performing asset is as low as 0.22 per cent.

"We have established over 80 branches and fuelled the ambition of over one lakh MSMEs," he said.

Besides the array of marketing innovations, the company had hit the ground with a series of mobile van activities that allowed its executives to visit small business owners to understand their credit needs.