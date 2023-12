OpenAI is facing a “major” outage on ChatGPT on the web, according to a notice on its website, without specifying the extent of the disruption.

The San-Francisco based AI chatbot creator said it has identified and addressed the source of the problem and is monitoring for further issues.

Nearly 3,000 outages were reported at around 9:48 a.m. Hong Kong on Thursday, according to monitoring website Downdetector.

