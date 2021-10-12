Oppo launches ColorOS 12 for global users

Oppo has announced the launch of its new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users.

The operating system promises an experience that is closer to stock Android 12 and introduces a revamped, more "inclusive" user interface and a smoother performance, along with new features.

With this launch, Oppo will be officially rolling out the ColorOS 12 public beta to its user base to become one of the first OEMs to run on Android 12.

The update will first come to the Find X3 Pro devices in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. It will roll out in the Indian market from November 2021 starting with the Reno series which includes the Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Reno6 5G.

The new OS addresses issues such as lags and stutters after prolonged usage with R&D. With this, the system offers an average of 30 per cent of lower memory occupation and 20 per cent lower battery consumption, the company said.

Its Quantum Animation Engine adopts over 300 improved animations to achieve improved animated effects.

Other features of the OS include three-finger translate powered by Google Lens and Phone Manager.

As for privacy and security, it includes the improved security and privacy features from Android 12, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators along with features developed within the Oppo team, such as Private System, Private Safe, App Lock and others.

Rollouts for the OS will continue step-by-step in other countries and on additional devices through the rest of 2021 and 2022. The company aims to bring ColorOS 12 to over 110 models and to 150 million users.

It has also announced a new update policy. Specifically, for the Oppo devices releasing from 2019 and onwards the company will guarantee three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices, and two Android updates for the Reno/F phones along with some of the A Series and a single Android update for the low memory A Series models.

"Together with four years of regular security patch updates for the Find X/ Reno/ F Series, and three years for the A Series," it said.