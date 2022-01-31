Oppo Reno7 Pro to debut customised 5G flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset 

Smartphone-maker Oppo will launch its Reno7 series smartphones on February 4. For its flagship Reno7 Pro, Oppo has collaborated with MediaTek to customise its Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The upgraded SoC, built as part of this collaboration will be called the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. It comes with the promise of “enhanced display, better imaging capabilities and clearer videos” when compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in the Reno6 Pro.

The 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX comprises the 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 and achieves up to 5100 Mbps peak downlink and 700Mbps uplink speeds.

AI Deblur technology

Leveraging MediaTek’s Open Resource Architecture, Oppo has incorporated AI Deblur technology into the chipset.

“This proprietary deblurring algorithm sharpens faces in portraits affected by hand-held shaking. Additionally, the AI-PQ (picture quality) feature baked into the SoC enhances colour and contrast in HDR videos,” it said.

It uses artificial intelligence to distinguish the subject matter on the screen including people, food, grass, sky, buildings, etc and then uses different colours, sharpness and other display effects for optimum output.

“The Dimensity series of SoCs has been evolving constantly to deliver the best-in-class 5G experience to customers across demographics and impart the benefits of technology advancements to the cross-section of society. The latest MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX is an extension of this vision, and the collaboration with Oppo, our long-term associate, is a major step in extending the benefits of our advanced MediaTek Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture platform to the smartphone users who are in search of unique, incredible, all-around smartphone experiences,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

It also houses an X-Axis Linear Motor that delivers varying levels of vibration feedback meant for an immersive gaming experience. The smartphone will also come with Ultra Touch Response that can increase the touch sampling rate up to 1000Hz. Its AI Frame Rate Stabilizer monitors the system’s performance in real-time to manage frame rate stability during gaming.

The phone will come with the 65W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature that can charge the phone to 100 per cent in 31 minutes, Oppo said.

Storage

The Reno7 series will come with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. The brand’s RAM Expansion technology will allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in demanding conditions.

The Reno7 series will run on Oppo’s new ColorOS 12. In a first, ColorOS 12 will offer Omoji.

“This feature—boosted by Oppo’s proprietary Face Capture algorithm—allows users to express their unique style through a personalised emoji avatar,” Oppo explained.

It will also come with a PC Connect feature that will allow users to connect their Reno7 Pro 5G phone to a PC via Bluetooth or by scanning a QR code.