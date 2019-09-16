Oracle and Deloitte partner to help brands fully exploit potential in customer data platforms

To derive actionable, machine learning-based intelligence from marketers’ customer data platforms, Oracle and Deloitte Digital have teamed up to help brands make every customer interaction matter. Helping connect data and processes to drive better business outcomes, the aim is to give corporates a significant competitive advantage.

They will leverage Oracle CX Unity and Hux by Deloitte Digital to create a single and dynamic view of the customer. By bringing together Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and technology coupled with business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalised and contextualised experiences in real-time and across the entire customer journey.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Rakesh Jaitly, Senior Director, CX Sales, Oracle India said, “India is a priority market for us, for our CX cloud applications. CX Unity will enable Indian organisations to deliver contextually aware and highly personalised experiences that delight brands’ customers whenever and however they engage with a brand.”

The result, he added, will be improved customer satisfaction and greater customer lifetime value.

Oracle CX Unity

Oracle CX Unity works by connecting data, intelligence and experiences. Unlike traditional CDP solutions, Oracle CX Unity brings together customer data from across the entire organisation and across customer journeys and prescribes the optimal experience within existing business processes.

Jaitly went on to add that CX Unity does not replace any of the customer data systems that are currently in use, but unites them around a single view of brands’ known customers.

“It will be cross-industry ready to support consumer marketing at scale (for B2C), accelerated account-based marketing (for B2B) and personalisation for their specific industry,” Jaitly added.

Jaitly said retail, financial services, IT/ ITES and manufacturing “will be able to leverage CX Unity to build a 360 view and orchestrate seamless engagements for their customers.”

Angel Hollis Vaccaro, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Hux by Deloitte Digital practice lead, said in a statement that the ability for brands to make individual, meaningful connections with customers has never been greater and that the demand from customers for these connections has never been higher.

“Our industry often talks about the idea of a 360-degree view of the customer, but in reality, it is very difficult to get a comprehensive view into customer interactions across channels and applications,” pointed out Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX Cloud.