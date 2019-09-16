Oracle and Deloitte partner to help brands fully exploit potential in customer data platforms

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
To derive actionable, machine learning-based intelligence from marketers’ customer data platforms, Oracle and Deloitte Digital have teamed up to help brands make every customer interaction matter. Helping connect data and processes to drive better business outcomes, the aim is to give corporates a significant competitive advantage.
They will leverage Oracle CX Unity and Hux by Deloitte Digital to create a single and dynamic view of the customer. By bringing together Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and technology coupled with business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalised and contextualised experiences in real-time and across the entire customer journey.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Rakesh Jaitly, Senior Director, CX Sales, Oracle India said, “India is a priority market for us, for our CX cloud applications. CX Unity will enable Indian organisations to deliver contextually aware and highly personalised experiences that delight brands’ customers whenever and however they engage with a brand.”
The result, he added, will be improved customer satisfaction and greater customer lifetime value.
Oracle CX Unity works by connecting data, intelligence and experiences. Unlike traditional CDP solutions, Oracle CX Unity brings together customer data from across the entire organisation and across customer journeys and prescribes the optimal experience within existing business processes.
Jaitly went on to add that CX Unity does not replace any of the customer data systems that are currently in use, but unites them around a single view of brands’ known customers.
“It will be cross-industry ready to support consumer marketing at scale (for B2C), accelerated account-based marketing (for B2B) and personalisation for their specific industry,” Jaitly added.
Jaitly said retail, financial services, IT/ ITES and manufacturing “will be able to leverage CX Unity to build a 360 view and orchestrate seamless engagements for their customers.”
Angel Hollis Vaccaro, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Hux by Deloitte Digital practice lead, said in a statement that the ability for brands to make individual, meaningful connections with customers has never been greater and that the demand from customers for these connections has never been higher.
“Our industry often talks about the idea of a 360-degree view of the customer, but in reality, it is very difficult to get a comprehensive view into customer interactions across channels and applications,” pointed out Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX Cloud.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports