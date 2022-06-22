Oracle Cloud Infrastructure expands distributed cloud services with OCI Dedicated Region

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has introduced new offerings, OCI Dedicated Region bringing more than 100 OCI public cloud services into customers’ data centers.

These new services will help customers meet strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements that are key to many IT modernization efforts.

Kapil Makhija, Vice President -Technology Cloud, Oracle, told BusinessLine, “in continuation to our commitment towards offering superior cloud economics, our OCI Dedicated Region is a game changer product for India – especially for companies that operate in regulated industries, including all public sector firms and governments – more so for India’s states.”

Oracle is betting big on the public sector in India and is ready to support & help accelerate state digitization agenda. Oracle already has a play in more than 29 states & union territories, in some form or other – either as a database or platform software deployment or even cloud deployments, said the company.

Makhija added that OCI Dedicated Region brings the full public cloud to more customers and more customer data centers with a new and smaller infrastructure footprint. A wider range of customers can now gain the agility, economics, and scale of the public cloud in their own data centers.

Through OCI Dedicated Cloud Region, customers can run any IT workload on a full range of infrastructure and application cloud services, while retaining data and service control. The new offering requires 60-75 per cent less data center space and power on average, with a significantly lower entry price of around $1 million a year for a typical customer.

It has also introduced a preview of Compute Cloud@Customer services, which is a rack-scale solution meant for smaller environments than OCI Dedicated Region. It will enable organizations to run applications on OCI-compatible compute, storage, and networking in their data centers, fully managed as a service from an OCI Region and using OCI’s cost-effective consumption model to streamline operations and reduce costs.