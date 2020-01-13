Detel launches Amaze, a wireless Bluetooth speaker for millennials

Now, there’s a new brand of affordable speakers in the market with promises of a ‘hi-fi, dynamic music experience’. Electronics brand Detel has launched the latest Truly Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — Amaze.

Banking on its hi-tech accessories at affordable prices formula, Detel recently launched the wireless Bluetooth speaker with a plethora of features. The device can last up to eight hours when fully charged with a 2,400 mAH/3.7 V battery. Plug-in or connect your music as you like. The speaker support multiple connectivity options apart from Bluetooth with three different ports — Aux, Bluetooth and SD card. Apart from individual music, it also supports wireless FM.

Speaker-radio-recorder

The device also comes with a built-in microphone. Combine that with the SD card and USB support and you have a speaker, radio and recorder, all crammed into one.

The speaker is also equipped with the Bluetooth v5 and Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) features. With TWS and a handy second speaker, you can set up your own stereo system. The device will simply go back to the monophonic mode in the absence of a second speaker.

In terms of power usage, the speaker comes with the standard input voltage of DC 5V/1A and output power of 10W(5W*2).

The speaker is oval-shaped, with the speaker drivers on the top while the control keys are located in the back. As of now, they’re available in two colours — red and black.

Online sales

The speakers, with their features and overall design, are aimed at the millennial generation. They are now available on the company’s own e-commerce platform, apart from Flipkart and Paytm Mall, priced at ₹2,399.

“We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth speaker portfolio with the launch of our Truly Wireless Speaker – Amaze. Specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennials, this is the AMAZE’ING Millennial Speaker,” said Yogesh Bhatia, founder and CEO of Detel, in an official release.

Owned by SG Corporate Mobility, Detel had earlier made headlines for launching one of the world’s most economical feature phones, at ₹299.