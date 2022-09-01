IFA Berlin 2022: Lenovo launches new 16-inch Chromebook, tablets

Lenovo launched a slew of personal devices including the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2 ndGen), and the decked-out Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2 ndGen). The Chinese tech giant made the announcement at the IFA Berlin 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

“Over the last two years, personal devices became the lifeline of people’s lives, the windows to the world, and often times a safe space to ‘get away’,” said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices Group’s Global Innovation Center, Lenovo.

Jia added, “Now, as consumers adapt to yet another new reality, their expectations of the technology they rely on are evolving, as well. The new Lenovo Chromebook and tablets we’ve introduced today are built to support people on the go, and importantly — to serve them in new and exciting ways while at home.”

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

The company’s first 16-inch Chromebook features a vast borderless 2.5K display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The company claims it can go up to 12 hours unplugged, and comes with a larger touchpad, taller screen, and user-friendly keyboard with a numpad.

The FHD camera and two user-facing speakers tuned by Waves’ MaxxAudio® enable high-definition video conferencing with both image and sound clarity. When it’s time to check out for the day, users can keep things at home private with the built-in physical camera shutter. Currently priced in the international market at €549 onwards (approximately ₹44,000), this is likely to be launched sometime in September 2022 in India.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with Android 12 offers an immersive, multimedia experience. Featuring an 11.2-inch cinematic OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR and 600 nits brightness, this device could potentially be a pleasure to watch media on.

For the casual gamer, 120Hz fast refresh rate and 360Hz touch response speeds take the stress out of on-tablet gaming as ultra-smooth graphics glide across the screen, allowing users to keep up with the action, with quad speakers supplementing this experience. With a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor and up to 8GB RAM memory, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is said to offer up to 14 hours of usage with its 8200mAh battery.

Included in the box is a ThinkPad-inspired detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad for efficient on-the-go typing. Costing €499 onwards (approximately ₹40,000) in the international market, this is likely to be launched sometime in September 2022 in India.

Lenovo Tab P11

The upgraded Lenovo Tab P11 (2 nd Gen) is also packed with Android 12L, a four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, an 11.5-inch LCD display, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Featuring the MediaTek G99 octa-core processor, this tablet is claimed to be 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation with up to 6GB RAM and is Wi-Fi 6E 2 enabled for faster wireless speeds.

It has a 7,700mAh battery and comes inn these variants — 4 GB+64 GB, 4 GB+128 GB and 6 GB+128 GB (with expandable SD card support). Priced at €299 onwards (approximately ₹24,000), this is likely to hit indian shores around November 2022.