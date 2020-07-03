OnePlus launches two new two smart TV series in India

Getting employees to think out of the box
OnePlus has launched two new smart TV series — the OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series — in India.
The brand had entered the smart TV segment with the launch of its OnePlus TV Q1 Series in the premium category last year. The two new smart TVs are the latest addition to its TV portfolio.
The OnePlus TV U Series comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut.
A Gamma Engine powers it with real-time image quality optimisation. The TV has a 30W speaker set-up with two full-range speakers and two tweeters.
It is powered by the Android TV 9.0 platform and supported by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
The TV has a range of features, including motion compensation (MEMC) algorithms to elevate video frame rates and noise reduction technology for audio. Its AI Picture Quality leverages facial and scene recognition technologies to automatically adjust sharpness and fine-tune picture quality settings.
The TV also has a Kids Mode to help parents limit kids’ viewing activity and viewing time. Users can pair the TV with up to five devices at a time over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and can control the TV through the brand’s Connect app for smartphones.
The OnePlus TV Y Series has two different variants based on display — the 43-inch and the 32-inch. The 43-inch option comes with FHD viewing, and the 32-inch variant comes equipped with HD viewing.
The Y series is also powered by a Gamma Engine similar to the U series. The audio is powered by Dolby Audio.
It is also based on the Android TV 9.0 and can be controlled with the OnePlus Connect app. Users can control the smart TV with Google Assistant.
Both the series are compatible with Chromecast and DLNA. The smart TVs are also equipped with a content calendar feature, allowing users to set reminders or to-do lists for their viewing activity.
The OnePlus TV U Series’ 55-inch model is priced at ₹49,999. The OnePlus TV Y Series’ 43-inch and 32-inch variants are priced at ₹22,999 and ₹12,999 respectively.
“The OnePlus TV Y Series 32 inch will be available starting 5 July 2020 on Amazon.in. The OnePlus TV Y series 43 inch and OnePlus TV U Series 55 inch will be available to customers soon,” the brand said.
