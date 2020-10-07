Realme unveils SLED 4K smart TV along with a 100W soundbar

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Realme on Wednesday announced the launch of its Realme smart SLED 4K television along with the Realme 100W Soundbar.
Touted as the world’s First SLED 4K TV, the Realme smart TV SLED 4K comes with a 55-inch display. For a “flagship cinematic viewing experience.”
The TV has been developed in collaboration with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD technology. The display has a bezel-less design. The smart TV comes with seven display modes. It has four stereo speakers. The 24W Quad stereo speakers are equipped with Dolby audio.
The television is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor.
The TV runs on the latest Android 9.0 version with access to unlimited content from OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. It also comes with a smart home control centre.
The Realme 100W soundbar comes with four speakers that include two full-range speakers and two tweeters. The speakers give a 60W output while along with the 40W Subwoofer.
The Sub Woofer’s frequency ranges from 50Hz ~ 24KHz. The soundbar supports a range of connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB.
The Realme smart SLED 4K TV is priced at ₹42,999. The brand is offering the TV at a price of ₹39,999 for its Festive First Sale Offer. It will go on sale on realme.com and Flipkart.
The 100W soundbar is priced at ₹6,999 and will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon.
Both the smart TV and the soundbar will go on sale on October 16.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...