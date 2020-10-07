Realme unveils SLED 4K smart TV along with a 100W soundbar

Realme on Wednesday announced the launch of its Realme smart SLED 4K television along with the Realme 100W Soundbar.

Realme smart TV

Touted as the world’s First SLED 4K TV, the Realme smart TV SLED 4K comes with a 55-inch display. For a “flagship cinematic viewing experience.”

The TV has been developed in collaboration with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD technology. The display has a bezel-less design. The smart TV comes with seven display modes. It has four stereo speakers. The 24W Quad stereo speakers are equipped with Dolby audio.

The television is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor.

The TV runs on the latest Android 9.0 version with access to unlimited content from OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. It also comes with a smart home control centre.

Realme soundbar

The Realme 100W soundbar comes with four speakers that include two full-range speakers and two tweeters. The speakers give a 60W output while along with the 40W Subwoofer.

The Sub Woofer’s frequency ranges from 50Hz ~ 24KHz. The soundbar supports a range of connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB.

Price and availability

The Realme smart SLED 4K TV is priced at ₹42,999. The brand is offering the TV at a price of ₹39,999 for its Festive First Sale Offer. It will go on sale on realme.com and Flipkart.

The 100W soundbar is priced at ₹6,999 and will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Both the smart TV and the soundbar will go on sale on October 16.