Samsung Galaxy F62 to launch in India on February 15

Samsung will launch its latest mid-segment smartphone, the Galaxy F62, in India on February 15.

The smartphone has been teased on e-commerce website Flipkart ahead of the launch. A microsite for the F62 is live on Flipkart.

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path

As per the details on the microsite, the phone will be powered by Samsung’s flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor.

The phone is said to be the fastest Galaxy smartphone in the ₹20,000-₹25,000 segment.

Samsung launches Galaxy M02 smartphone in India

According to details teased on Flipkart, the device has an ANTUTU 8 score of 452000+ based n performance. The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.

The phone is likely to have a quad camera and an Infinity O display.

The F62 will be the second smartphone in the Galaxy F series to be launched in India. Samsung had launched the series in India with the Galaxy F41 last year.

It was the company’s first smartphone under the F Series developed in close partnership with Flipkart.