Sony brings latest BRAVIA series in India

Sony India announced the launch of the BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series powered by the cognitive processor XR. The newly launched OLED TV series levels up the audio experience and offers complete immersion.

The new Cognitive Processor XR provides boosted listening experience with Sound-from-Picture Reality. In addition, the newly launched processor enhances the picture quality and is full of lifelike contrast.

Highlights of BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series

XR OLED Contrast Pro adds to the texture with pure blacks and dazzling light, while the XR TRILUMINOS Pro produces 3D colour depth for naturally beautiful colours visible from every angle. The latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology provided smooth, bright and clear (with no blur) 4K content quality.

Enjoy a high gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode. Loaded with BRAVIA CAM, the series includes gesture control, proximity alert, picture & sound ambient optimisation, video calls and more.

Another interesting feature is that one can create their own content at home with visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. The latest launch also has a screen built-in speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround.

Google TV user interface with hands-free voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit makes for an intuitive experience.

Effective price and Availability

The newly introduced BRAVIA XR OLED series models are XR-65A80K and XR-77A80K, which are priced at ₹2,79,990 and ₹6,99,900, respectively. The XR-55A80K model has not been announced yet or given a specific price bracket.

The new Sony BRAVIA XR series is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.