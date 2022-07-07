Sony India rolls out premium Mobile ES amplifiers

Sony India announced today the latest additions to its premium Mobile ES car amplifier line-up, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES to boost in-car entertainment experience with high-quality sound and hassle-free usability.
Overview of latest additions
- XM-5ES: Mobile ES 5-channel Power Amplifier
- XM-4ES: Mobile ES 4-channel Power Amplifier
- XM-1ES: Mobile ES Mono Power Amplifier
Perks of new additions
- High-resolution audio compatible (only XM-5ES/XM-4ES) to enjoy studio-quality sound
- Variety of speaker configurations, the ES series boosts in-car music with its high-power output
- High-quality speaker terminal with Hex-key screws
- Sturdy build with an aluminium frame and solid bottom plate
- Easy-to-understand controls and intuitive operations
- Full stereo frequency range with single summing, combining pre-filtered audio signals
- Seamless installation and combining channels in either stereo or mono modes
Availability dates and price heads
XS-1ES: ₹45,990 - July 6 onwards
XM-4ES: ₹45,990 - July 6 onwards
XM-5ES: ₹75,990 - August onwards
In June, Sony restocked PlayStation 5 in India, which is available in Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
Published on
July 07, 2022
