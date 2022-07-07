Sony India rolls out premium Mobile ES amplifiers

Sony India announced today the latest additions to its premium Mobile ES car amplifier line-up, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES to boost in-car entertainment experience with high-quality sound and hassle-free usability.

Overview of latest additions

XM-5ES: Mobile ES 5-channel Power Amplifier

XM-4ES: Mobile ES 4-channel Power Amplifier

XM-1ES: Mobile ES Mono Power Amplifier

Perks of new additions

High-resolution audio compatible (only XM-5ES/XM-4ES) to enjoy studio-quality sound

Variety of speaker configurations, the ES series boosts in-car music with its high-power output

High-quality speaker terminal with Hex-key screws

Sturdy build with an aluminium frame and solid bottom plate

Easy-to-understand controls and intuitive operations

Full stereo frequency range with single summing, combining pre-filtered audio signals

Seamless installation and combining channels in either stereo or mono modes

Availability dates and price heads

XS-1ES: ₹45,990 - July 6 onwards

XM-4ES: ₹45,990 - July 6 onwards

XM-5ES: ₹75,990 - August onwards

In June, Sony restocked PlayStation 5 in India, which is available in Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.