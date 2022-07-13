Sony India launches Venice 2 digital cinema camera

Sony has launched the Venice 2 a range of high-end digital cinema cameras. They come with two kinds of sensors — a full-frame 8.6K sensor and the original 6K Venice sensor.
“The Venice 2 8K CineAlta camera has a unique dual base ISO of 800/3200, which allows filmmakers to capture incredibly clean, film-like images under a wide range of lighting conditions,” the company said in a statement. The Venice 2 is designed with a smaller and more lightweight body than the original Venice while keeping its intuitive operability, it said, adding that the cameras with 8.6K image sensor and 6K image sensor will be available in India from July 18, 2022.
Published on
July 13, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.