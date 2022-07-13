Sony India launches Venice 2 digital cinema camera

Sony has launched the Venice 2 a range of high-end digital cinema cameras. They come with two kinds of sensors — a full-frame 8.6K sensor and the original 6K Venice sensor.

It's time to upgrade the way you capture emotions. Introducing Sony Venice 2, the next generation 8.6K full-frame image sensor digital cinema camera that is here to help you create high-end cinematography with ease.

Learn more: https://t.co/iLnaXdM0kRpic.twitter.com/rZei0FHSsD — Sony India (@sony_india) July 13, 2022

“The Venice 2 8K CineAlta camera has a unique dual base ISO of 800/3200, which allows filmmakers to capture incredibly clean, film-like images under a wide range of lighting conditions,” the company said in a statement. The Venice 2 is designed with a smaller and more lightweight body than the original Venice while keeping its intuitive operability, it said, adding that the cameras with 8.6K image sensor and 6K image sensor will be available in India from July 18, 2022.