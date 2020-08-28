Treeview enters India in partnership with QThree Ventures with a range of Smart Android Full HD TVs

Treeview Co Ltd, Thailand’s leading LED TV and appliances manufacturer, marks its entry into the India market with the launch of a range of smart Android Full HD TV models. The company has entered into a global partnership with QThree Ventures to introduce its products in India, West Asia, European and select African countries.

Indian shoppers will have access to the latest products from Treeview at affordable prices starting at ₹11,990 for a smart 32 inch TV, to ₹45,990 for a smart 4K 65 inch TV. It’s non-smart LED TVs are priced at ₹6,990 for 24 inches and ₹8,990 for 32 inches. The TVs will be available at 500 partner consumer electronics stores pan India, which will be scaled up to 1,000 stores in October. Bollywood actor and style icon Hrithik Roshan has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Treeview in India. Established in 2001, Treeview Co exports high-quality lifestyle products to over 30 countries across the world.

QThree Ventures, an Indian electronics trading company established in 2014, which has previously partnered with several leading consumer electronic brands offers a full spectrum of services from logistics, finance and marketing to service support, and channel partner management, among others.

“The TV industry has been on a boom since the last couple of years because there is huge migration happening from non-smart to smart TVs, from smaller inch to larger inch TVs. Prices of TVs are getting more affordable. Therefore, we are seeing more than one TV per household today. Treeview has packed in a host of features that provide consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices. We offer a one-year, no questions asked replacement warranty and have also trained our team to help rural customers to use smart TVs,” Jubin Peter, founder and CEO, QThree Ventures, told BusinessLine.

“Our aim is to target every family residing in metros, Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities with Treeview’s exciting line-up of products with honest price, honest technology and honest service. In metros, we see people opting for bigger TVs. And in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities we see a shift to smarter TVs with rich features.”

Make in India

QThree Ventures plans to manufacture Treeview TVs in India for which it has recently entered into a JV with Abaj Techpark, a leading Indian electronics manufacturing company in Gujarat. “Our investment in the project overall will be a little under ₹100 crore which will be done in stages over the next one year. We are targeting production capacity of 25 lakh TVs by January 2021. With this, we will create direct and indirect employment for 1,500 people,” said Peter.

The company will soon be expanding its range of televisions to include exclusive frameless televisions up to 96 inches. Along with QThree Ventures, Treeview will also be launching laser TVs which will provide a theatre-like experience to consumers, for the first time in India, which is scalable between 100 inch to 300 inches; all these at very competitive prices.