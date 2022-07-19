Zebronics to launch wireless neckband with 160 hours of jumbo battery life

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, the Chennai-based IT peripherals, sound system, mobile/lifestyle accessories, and surveillance products company, will launch a Jumbo wireless neckband earphone with 160 hours of jumbo battery life.

The latest offering from Zebronics comes with features loaded like ENC for crystal clear voice calls. It also comes with low latency gaming mode for seamless sound experience during gaming. The earbuds are a magnetic type of ease of use, also it supports dual pairing for use with dual devices and easy switching between them.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director at Zebronics says, “With the current connected lifestyle, a good wireless earphone has become essential for many. Jumbo earphone battery can last you multiple weeks with daily use. This we feel is extremely convenient and on top of that we have added the flashing charging which can get you 15-20 hours of backup in a jiffy. ”

Jumbo will be available in three colours - sunset, blue and black - from July 23 on Amazon with introductory price of ₹1,399, the release said.