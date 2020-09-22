ZunRoof launches zunpulse range of smart home devices

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Home-tech start-up company, ZunRoof, on Tuesday announced the launch of a range of smart home devices under the zunpulse range.
The zunpulse Smart Plug can convert a range of home appliances, including electrical appliances, geysers/ water heaters, room heaters and ovens, to smart appliances. Users can then control these appliances remotely through a mobile app. The zunpulse smart remote, a software-based remote for air-conditioners and televisions, can also help control these appliances remotely.
Its Smart Camera comes with night vision. It has a resolution of 720p and can store up to 128 GB of video. It can be used for two-way communication.
The company’s smart security system includes a motion sensor, a door sensor and an alarm siren. It also sends a phone notification to the user in case of an intrusion.
Other products include a smart video doorbell and smart LED bulbs with pre-built special scenes.
All these devices can be controlled through the zunpulse mobile app available in the Apple and Google app stores.
These smart devices require a 2.4 GHz WiFi network for internet connection.
Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of ZunRoof, said the zunpulse range will soon be expanded to include a wider range of smart devices.
All zunpulse devices are available for purchase on the zunpulse website, as well as on online portals Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
Investor safety is the focal point of SEBI’s new norms, but they make operations more complex
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...