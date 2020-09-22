Other Gadgets

ZunRoof launches zunpulse range of smart home devices

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

Home-tech start-up company, ZunRoof, on Tuesday announced the launch of a range of smart home devices under the zunpulse range.

The zunpulse Smart Plug can convert a range of home appliances, including electrical appliances, geysers/ water heaters, room heaters and ovens, to smart appliances. Users can then control these appliances remotely through a mobile app. The zunpulse smart remote, a software-based remote for air-conditioners and televisions, can also help control these appliances remotely.

Its Smart Camera comes with night vision. It has a resolution of 720p and can store up to 128 GB of video. It can be used for two-way communication.

The company’s smart security system includes a motion sensor, a door sensor and an alarm siren. It also sends a phone notification to the user in case of an intrusion.

Other products include a smart video doorbell and smart LED bulbs with pre-built special scenes.

All these devices can be controlled through the zunpulse mobile app available in the Apple and Google app stores.

These smart devices require a 2.4 GHz WiFi network for internet connection.

Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of ZunRoof, said the zunpulse range will soon be expanded to include a wider range of smart devices.

All zunpulse devices are available for purchase on the zunpulse website, as well as on online portals Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
gadgets (general)
companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.