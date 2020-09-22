ZunRoof launches zunpulse range of smart home devices

Home-tech start-up company, ZunRoof, on Tuesday announced the launch of a range of smart home devices under the zunpulse range.

The zunpulse Smart Plug can convert a range of home appliances, including electrical appliances, geysers/ water heaters, room heaters and ovens, to smart appliances. Users can then control these appliances remotely through a mobile app. The zunpulse smart remote, a software-based remote for air-conditioners and televisions, can also help control these appliances remotely.

Its Smart Camera comes with night vision. It has a resolution of 720p and can store up to 128 GB of video. It can be used for two-way communication.

The company’s smart security system includes a motion sensor, a door sensor and an alarm siren. It also sends a phone notification to the user in case of an intrusion.

Other products include a smart video doorbell and smart LED bulbs with pre-built special scenes.

All these devices can be controlled through the zunpulse mobile app available in the Apple and Google app stores.

These smart devices require a 2.4 GHz WiFi network for internet connection.

Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of ZunRoof, said the zunpulse range will soon be expanded to include a wider range of smart devices.

All zunpulse devices are available for purchase on the zunpulse website, as well as on online portals Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.