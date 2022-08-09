Pactera EDGE to hire 1,500 for India Centre

Pactera EDGE, a digital and technology services company based out of Redmond (the US), has said it is going to double their headcount to 3,000 from the the present strength of 1,500 in the next 18 months for their India Delivery Centre in Hyderabad.

The company is also planning to open another campus in a tier-2 town in Telangana.

“We specialise in developing solutions for preventing theft at the point of sale for some of the large Fortune 500 retail customers using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies,” Venkat Rangapuram, Chief Executive Officer of Pactera EDGE, has said.

“We create the right analytical solutions for our clients that enable them to save millions of dollars annually,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Narayan Murthy, India Country Head for Pactera EDGE, said that the company started its operations in Hyderabad in 2018 to deliver AI and ML solutions to our clients.

The company registered revenues of $200 million in 2021-22.

“In order to deliver AI and deep learning solutions, we have decided to work with startups that are operating from the IIIT-Hyderabad. We will be selecting couple of start-ups that will be given an equity-free grant worth a few lakhs for each start-ups,” Dinesh Chandrasekar, Chief Strategy Officer of Pactera EDGE, said.