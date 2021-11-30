Info-tech

Panel on Data Protection Bill wants more time to file report

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 30, 2021

Chairman of panel to move motion today

The Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has decided to seek yet another extension to submit its report. The panel, which has been working on the Bill for the last two years, finalised the report last week.

Dissent notes

Almost all Opposition parties have moved dissent notes against the report and the draft Data Protection Bill prepared by the panel alleging that the Bill is not in tune with the Supreme Court order, making privacy a fundamental right, and the Justice Srikrishna Commission report on the matter.

The Chairman of the panel will move a motion on Wednesday seeking extension.

Also see: We will walk the talk on introducing crypto Bill in Parliament this session: Sitharman

“That this House do extend up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019,” the motion says.

The Data Protection report was to be tabled in the first week of the Winter Session. An Opposition members said he was not aware that the tabling of the report will be delayed. He said more than five Opposition members have moved dissent notes against the report of the panel.

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like