Panel on Data Protection Bill wants more time to file report

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has decided to seek yet another extension to submit its report. The panel, which has been working on the Bill for the last two years, finalised the report last week.
Almost all Opposition parties have moved dissent notes against the report and the draft Data Protection Bill prepared by the panel alleging that the Bill is not in tune with the Supreme Court order, making privacy a fundamental right, and the Justice Srikrishna Commission report on the matter.
The Chairman of the panel will move a motion on Wednesday seeking extension.
Also see: We will walk the talk on introducing crypto Bill in Parliament this session: Sitharman
“That this House do extend up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019,” the motion says.
The Data Protection report was to be tabled in the first week of the Winter Session. An Opposition members said he was not aware that the tabling of the report will be delayed. He said more than five Opposition members have moved dissent notes against the report of the panel.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...