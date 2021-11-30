Panel on Data Protection Bill wants more time to file report

The Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has decided to seek yet another extension to submit its report. The panel, which has been working on the Bill for the last two years, finalised the report last week.

Dissent notes

Almost all Opposition parties have moved dissent notes against the report and the draft Data Protection Bill prepared by the panel alleging that the Bill is not in tune with the Supreme Court order, making privacy a fundamental right, and the Justice Srikrishna Commission report on the matter.

The Chairman of the panel will move a motion on Wednesday seeking extension.

“That this House do extend up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019,” the motion says.

The Data Protection report was to be tabled in the first week of the Winter Session. An Opposition members said he was not aware that the tabling of the report will be delayed. He said more than five Opposition members have moved dissent notes against the report of the panel.