Paytm brings DigiLocker to its mini app store

Paytm, a digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, has onboarded DigiLocker to its Mini App Store. With this, Paytm users will be able to save and access their digital documents in a safe and secure manner.

DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its Digital India initiative. Paytm becomes one of the first consumer app to bring the entire DigiLocker functionality to consumers via its own app.

DigiLocker Mini App on Paytm offers users one-click access to all government records from DigiLocker even when users are offline or in a low connectivity zone. With this move, Paytm users can now add and retrieve documents such as aadhar, driving licence, vehicle RC, insurance, Covid-19 vaccine certificates, and others.

Users can also utilise DigiLocker documents for self KYC and video KYC with telecom operators, online share trading platforms and other fintech platforms as required. DigiLocker documents are legally recognised on par with original documents, as per the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, save/store and even receive verified electronic copies of documents from registered organisations directly into individual lockers eliminating the need to carry physical documents.

To view and access the documents users can go to the profile section under ‘Your Documents’ on the Paytm App. DigiLocker documents once added on Paytm can be accessed by users even when they are in low connectivity zones or offline.

“We are excited to bring the DigiLocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

MeitY spokesperson said, “DigiLocker’s aim, aligned with the Digital India mission, is to provide to all Indian citizens a digital platform for paperless services. Our partnership with Paytm Mini App, will extend DigiLocker’s services to Paytm’s users, who can access important documents like aadhar, driving licence and more at one place, and exclude the need to carry all paper documents with them.”