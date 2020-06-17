Paytm Insider launches ‘Private Parties’

Paytm Insider, an online platform to discover and find tickets to movies and live events, has launched a new initiative “Privates Parties”.

The newly added feature enables individuals to book exclusive performances with a range of artists on the platform, delivered virtually in a personal setting for friends and family, the company mentioned in its official release.

Private Parties is currently focused on birthdays for kids, with curated artists for storytelling, magic, puppetry and craft activities, and content specially designed for kids under the age of six.

Featured talent includes Aparna Athreya - TEDx speaker and founder of the Kid and Parent Foundation, Amit Kalantri - illusionist, and Usha Chhabra - author and performance storyteller, to name a few.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO Paytm Insider, said in an official statement: “Families and friends have adapted to stay safe by staying connected online but when it comes to special occasions, the digital environment felt limiting. Private Parties aims to bring some of the fun back, create new memories for children celebrating their birthday in lockdown.”

The company noted that booking private events on Paytm Insider is simple and convenient. One can choose from a handpicked list of artists and shows across various genres suited for the occasion, pick a convenient date and time slot, make the payment, and then wait for the event.

The event link is mailed along with the rest of the booking details to the host, which they can share with invited guests.

Paytm Insider further plans to extend this initiative to provide experiences suitable for teenagers and adults, and for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and more - online for now and at home later, as the country recovers from the pandemic.

With some more additions in the pipeline - DJs, comedy acts, musicians, and features such as personalized invitations among others, the platform is focused on planning celebrations online.