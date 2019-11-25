Info-tech

Paytm raises $1 billion in fresh funding

Reuters NEW DELHI/BENGALURU | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

igital payments company Paytm said on Monday it has raised fresh funds from a group of investors, including existing backers such as SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba's Ant Financial.

Paytm did not officially disclose details of the funding, but a source said the Indian company raised $1 billion in the latest round.

Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates were among the new investors for the fund, Paytm said in a statement.

Financial daily Economic Times quoted Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma as saying the round would lift the company's valuation to $16 billion.

The company will expand into insurance, lending and investments and invest ₹100 billion ($1.39 billion) over the next three years to include more users in the country, Paytm said.

