Pega collaborates with Google Cloud

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 12, 2021

Partnership to bring together capabilities of Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine and Pega’s suite of intelligent healthcare solutions

Pegasystems Inc., a US-based tech company with development centres in India, has tied up with Google Cloud to help improve experiences in healthcare with better data insights and personalisation.

This partnership between Pega and Google Cloud will bring together the capabilities of Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine and Pega’s suite of intelligent healthcare solutions.

“Organisations will be better positioned to deliver optimal care and health outcomes to millions of people by combining Google Cloud’s data platform and Pega’s personalised recommendations,” a Pega statement has said.

“GoogleCloud continues to seek partnerships that expand Healthcare Data Engine’scomprehensive clinical data harmonisation capabilities at scale to enable our customers to make near real-time healthcare decisions,” Chris Sakalosky, Managing Director, US Healthcare and LifeScience, Google Cloud, said.

Published on November 12, 2021

