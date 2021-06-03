Persistent Systems and IBM expand collaboration to accelerate Hybrid Cloud adoption for enterprise

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Indian IT firm Persistent Systems has announced plans to expand its relationship with IT major International Business Machines Corp. (IBM).
The expansion is meant to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernisation and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise.
Persistent will continue to invest in IBM technology that helps its customers adopt hybrid cloud architectures with Red Hat OpenShift, industry-specific clouds and advanced security practices, it said.
Also read: IIT-Madras, IBM collaborate on quantum computing, research
The company’s collaboration with IBM spans over 20 years, from a project in security to collaborating on more than 400 shared customers and experience across 50 IBM brands and 125 IBM products including IBM Cloud Paks.
Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and CEO, Persistent Systems said, “Today more than ever, organizations realize the urgent imperative to accelerate digital transformation by building and scaling with future-ready technologies. Our shared mission encourages enterprises to modernize their infrastructure and operations with advanced technology and we look forward to continuing our work together.”
Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem said, “Our longtime collaboration with Persistent across industry sectors fuels our shared mission to help enterprises and their customers accelerate their digital transformations with Red Hat OpenShift. Together with Persistent, we’re delivering hybrid cloud and AI strategies that customers need to succeed in the marketplace.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...