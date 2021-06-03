Persistent Systems and IBM expand collaboration to accelerate Hybrid Cloud adoption for enterprise

Indian IT firm Persistent Systems has announced plans to expand its relationship with IT major International Business Machines Corp. (IBM).

The expansion is meant to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernisation and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise.

Persistent will continue to invest in IBM technology that helps its customers adopt hybrid cloud architectures with Red Hat OpenShift, industry-specific clouds and advanced security practices, it said.

The company’s collaboration with IBM spans over 20 years, from a project in security to collaborating on more than 400 shared customers and experience across 50 IBM brands and 125 IBM products including IBM Cloud Paks.

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and CEO, Persistent Systems said, “Today more than ever, organizations realize the urgent imperative to accelerate digital transformation by building and scaling with future-ready technologies. Our shared mission encourages enterprises to modernize their infrastructure and operations with advanced technology and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem said, “Our longtime collaboration with Persistent across industry sectors fuels our shared mission to help enterprises and their customers accelerate their digital transformations with Red Hat OpenShift. Together with Persistent, we’re delivering hybrid cloud and AI strategies that customers need to succeed in the marketplace.”