Persistent to acquire US-based enterprise software firm CAPIOT

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Persistent Systems will acquire Palo Alto, US-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore, for an undisclosed amount.
CAPIOT, founded in 2014, specialises in enterprise integration with expertise in MuleSoft, Red Hat and TIBCO software, said a Persistent release. In addition, CAPIOT delivers enterprise modernisation, leading with advanced proficiency in key partner platforms, frameworks and industry data models, it added.
The acquisition strengthens Persistent’s ability to provide enterprise integration strategy & advisory services to guide clients with their integration strategy, platform choice, and roadmap to meet business goals, the statement said. Additionally, it gets to implement API-led integrations using specialists in integration platforms coupled with frameworks and industry-specific common data models and provide managed integration services to support changing business needs and innovation.
Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President of Persistent Systems, said: “For enterprise IT to succeed in advancing business goals and sales, it must have a central integration platform to work across disparate applications and data sources. CAPIOT’s focus in enterprise integration with key platform players like MuleSoft and TIBCO coupled with proprietary frameworks and common data models have accelerated implementations, with many successful rollouts. Their strong history in enterprise integration will provide many of our clients an immediate benefit and will help us solidify our Salesforce ecosystem capabilities.”
Persistent will report its quarterly numbers later this month. Its shares closed at ₹1,286, down 6 per cent.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...