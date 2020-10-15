Persistent to acquire US-based enterprise software firm CAPIOT

Persistent Systems will acquire Palo Alto, US-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore, for an undisclosed amount.

CAPIOT, founded in 2014, specialises in enterprise integration with expertise in MuleSoft, Red Hat and TIBCO software, said a Persistent release. In addition, CAPIOT delivers enterprise modernisation, leading with advanced proficiency in key partner platforms, frameworks and industry data models, it added.

The acquisition strengthens Persistent’s ability to provide enterprise integration strategy & advisory services to guide clients with their integration strategy, platform choice, and roadmap to meet business goals, the statement said. Additionally, it gets to implement API-led integrations using specialists in integration platforms coupled with frameworks and industry-specific common data models and provide managed integration services to support changing business needs and innovation.

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President of Persistent Systems, said: “For enterprise IT to succeed in advancing business goals and sales, it must have a central integration platform to work across disparate applications and data sources. CAPIOT’s focus in enterprise integration with key platform players like MuleSoft and TIBCO coupled with proprietary frameworks and common data models have accelerated implementations, with many successful rollouts. Their strong history in enterprise integration will provide many of our clients an immediate benefit and will help us solidify our Salesforce ecosystem capabilities.”

Persistent will report its quarterly numbers later this month. Its shares closed at ₹1,286, down 6 per cent.