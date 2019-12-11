Info-tech

Personal Data Protection Bill referred to joint select committee of Parliament

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

The Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday referred to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament.

A resolution moved by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The panel will have 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will give names of the members it wants to send to the panel.

The Committee will give its report before the end of the Budget session, which usually begins in the last week of January.

Published on December 11, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘Chandrayaan 2’ and ‘Article 370’ among top Google searches in 2019