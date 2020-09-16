Peshwa Acharya appointed as independent director on Brightcom board

Digital marketing and solutions firm Brightcom Group has appointed Peshwa Acharya as an independent director of the firm with immediate effect.

Acharya's appointment expands the Board to six directors, four of whom are independent directors.

“Peshwa's broad experience across important industries will add a valuable perspective to the board,” Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightcom informed the exchanges.

“Peshwa worked for 29 years across FMCG, retail, telecom, technology, e-commerce and hospitality sectors,” he said.