Info-tech

Peshwa Acharya appointed as independent director on Brightcom board

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

Digital marketing and solutions firm Brightcom Group has appointed Peshwa Acharya as an independent director of the firm with immediate effect.

Acharya's appointment expands the Board to six directors, four of whom are independent directors.

“Peshwa's broad experience across important industries will add a valuable perspective to the board,” Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightcom informed the exchanges.

“Peshwa worked for 29 years across FMCG, retail, telecom, technology, e-commerce and hospitality sectors,” he said.

board of directors (appointment and change)
