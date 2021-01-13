Pharma marketplace Saveo acqui-hires retail start-up ShuttrStores

Saveo Healthtech Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based B2B e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies, has acqui-hired Gurugram-based retail start-up ShuttrStores. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Post deal, both ShuttrStores founders — IIT-Kanpur graduates Kshitij Yadav and Kamlesh Meena — will join Saveo’s technology team.

“This acquisition will help strengthen the overall pharma-ecosystem of our country. ShuttrStores’ capabilities, reach and expertise in this area will help Saveo improve its key offerings to customers,” Saveo co-founder Vivek Jaiswal said.

ShuttrStores, set up last year, aims to organise and aggregate the $40-billion Indian pharmacy retail market and create a chain of tech-enabled stores.

Founded in August 2019 by IIT graduates Amit Kumar, Anurag Savarnya, Shivansh Shrivastava and Vivek Jaiswal, Saveo is a managed marketplace for medicines. It had raised ₹2 crore in March 2020 led by early stage venture capital firm India Quotient and First Cheque, with participation from Better Capital.