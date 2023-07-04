Swiggy unveiled a new feature, WhatToEat, to help customers discover food they would like to eat without having to waste time in searching and jumping from restaurants-to-restaurants tab, as per reports.

WhatToEat feature by Swiggy will appear in the ‘Food’ segment within the app. Once customers select their food preference, Swiggy will then list up to 10 restaurants to order from.

Swiggy also said that the eatery joints appearing as options are organically clubbed and do not need to pay extra cost.

The move by Swiggy came few days after Zomato rolled out the multi-cart feature.

How to segregate food options with WhatToEat?

Launch the Swiggy app.

Head to Food segment.

segment. Scroll down to Try WhatToEat feature.

feature. Select food type preference. Example - Something Light

Next, select what kind of light food.

You will be provided with up to 10 eateries list to choose from.

Select, and place the order.