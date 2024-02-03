Kerala Angel Network (KAN) has announced a substantial investment of ₹1.53 crore in Pillsbee, an innovative software service start-up headquartered in Kozhikode.

Pillsbee, an AI-driven B2B pharmaceutical platform, is set to revolutionize the retail pharmacy landscape by streamlining procurement, logistics, and data integration within a cohesive value chain.

Fueled by the infusion of funds, Pillsbee is planning to expand its footprint across the entire South India. Having already established partnerships with 1,500+ pharmacies and 50 distributors in Kerala, Pillsbee aims to reach out to pharmacies in both urban and rural areas with its technological solutions.

Founded in 2019 by three engineering graduates from Mar Athanasius College, Pillsbee’s leadership trio – Abhijith E M, Mohamed Risvan V, and Nidhun K – brings a formidable blend of expertise in AI, data science, software development, and e-pharmacy startups.

Pillsbee acts as a catalyst in the medicine distribution network, enabling medical establishments to procure products efficiently and access credit seamlessly, said Abhijith E M, co-founder and Master’s in AI and Data Science holder from IIIT.

Kerala Angel Network (KAN), a dynamic consortium of investors, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs, remains committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Kerala’s vibrant startup ecosystem. With a diverse portfolio spanning various industries, KAN continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of promising startups in the region.