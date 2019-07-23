Pine Labs opens in-store payment APIs to developers

Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, has now opened up its application program interface (API) of its Android-based in-store payment platform to developers.

With this move, developers can use the APIs to build value-added solutions and applications for merchants and small and medium businesses.

It may be recalled that Pine Labs had in May this year opened up its online payment APIs to developers.

Together, the in-store payment Android APIs and online payment APIs will help millions of developers to move fast to create and monetise their fintech App.

“We have been on a drive to open up our API of our system to developers so that they can develop good Apps. We first did that with our online APIs in May and now we are doing that with offline POS devices that sit in stores now”, Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs told BusinessLine here.

With Android devices in the market, POS terminals in different stores can have the ability to combine different Apps that would be meaningful, according to Bindra.

Pine Labs had already shipped 10,000 android devices in the market and will now look to do one lakh in next 12 months, he said.

The Android based in-store payment APIs will be housed on the Pine Labs developer portal, a destination for developers from across the world and especially those in India and other Asian markets.

Pine Labs will also put in place a dedicated application store to house developers Apps. It will also support the distribution of the apps to the merchant community.

“We want to lead the market both in terms of Apps that we would do offline and online as well as developing the market around Android. From next year onwards we are not going to be issuing regular terminals. Our regular terminals will be only Android terminals”, Bindra said.

Bindra also said that Pine Labs will “sunset” all the existing Point of Sale (PoS) machines and convert at least 80 per cent of them into Android.

“Asia Pacific is the fastest growing developer region in the world. Analysts have predicted that the developer community in India will be the largest in the world in five years, surpassing that of United States.We would like these developers to solve the interesting fintech challenges from this part of the world, using our APIs. We have therefore opened up our in-store and online payment APIs for the developer community”, he said.