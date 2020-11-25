Info-tech

Pinterest tests attending online classes via Zoom: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

Creators can share and organise class materials, notes via Pinterest’s class boards

Pinterest is testing a new feature which allows users to sign up for online classes through the platform, according to reports.

The feature was first discovered on Tuesday by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Wong found details about the experiment through the app’s code.

“Pinterest is working on Classes where participants can join via Zoom,” Wong tweeted sharing pictures of demo Pinterest accounts with the feature.

It was then confirmed by TechCrunch. The social media service confirmed that it was experimenting with such a feature but did not provide further details about the online classes.

“We are experimenting with ways to help creators interact more closely with their audience,” a Pinterest spokesperson said as quoted by the report.

Users will be able to sign up for Zoom classes through Pinterest through the feature. Creators will also be able to share and organise class materials, notes and other resources for the class through Pinterest’s class boards. They will also be able to communicate with users who attend the class through a group chat option.

Currently demo profiles such as @pinsmeditation” or “@pinzoom123,” are up on Pinterest. However their listed Class Communities are empty when a user clicks through as the feature is still unreleased, as per the report.

If and when the feature is released for general users, these communities would include dedicated sections for creators to organise resources for their classes, offer a class overview and description and communicate with the students.

