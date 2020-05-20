Plea in Supreme Court seeks mechanism to check content on Twitter

‘Financial literacy is important to assess risk, to ask questions’
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a mechanism to check content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages via bogus accounts on the social media platform Twitter.
The petition, filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, also a member of the Governing Council (CRIS), said that there are hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries. These fake Twitter handles and Facebook accounts use real photo of constitutional authorities and eminent citizens. Therefore, common man relies upon the messages published from these Twitter handles and Facebook accounts, said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.
The PIL said that fake news is the root cause of many riots, including the one in Delhi earlier this year, and bogus accounts are used to promote casteism and communalism which endangers fraternity and unity of the country.
It is submitted that presently total number of twitter handles in India are around 35 million and total number of Facebook accounts are 350 million and experts says that around 10 per cent twitter handles (3.5 million) and 10 per cent Facebook accounts (35 million) are duplicate/bogus/fake, the plea said.
Political parties use fake social media accounts for self-promotion and image building and to tarnish the image of opponents and contesting candidates, especially during the elections, the plea said.
The plea has also sought directions to make a law as per which an action can be initiated against Twitter and their representatives in India for wilfully abetting and promoting anti-India tweets and penalize them.
The petition further said that a representation to the concerned authority to act in accordance with the law of the country against Twitter was filed but no action has been taken so far by the concerned authorities.
It also pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act on July 10, 2019, yet it continues to have an active presence on Twitter espousing hatred, terrorism and sedition, criminal acts.
The logic and algorithms that twitter usage should be shared and vetted by Indian government authorities or competent authority for screening anti India tweets...KYC of all social media handles in India must be conducted for making social media safe and accountable and traceable, the plea said.
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...