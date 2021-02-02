Poco M3 smartphone launched in India

Global smartphone brand Poco has announced the launch of its Poco M3 smartphone in India. The device is the brand’s latest addition to its M series of smartphones.

The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 body aspect ratio and a 2340x1080p resolution.

The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection and features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The M3 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger. It features 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also introduces UFS 2.2 high-speed storage.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm processor. As for the GPU, it features the Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of camera setup, the M3 comes with a 48MP triple camera setup at the rear which includes, a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features.

The phone also has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and beauty mode.

It is available in cool blue, power black and poco yellow colours.

The device will go on sale on Flipkart on February 9. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the phone are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹11,999 respectively.