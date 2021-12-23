Podcast consumption increased by 40%, says Gaana’s India Music Trends 2021 report

With a growing library of 40,000 podcasts across genres, its consumption went up by 40 per cent, with Riya’s retro leading the section, followed by 90’s Ki Cassette with Manjula, RJ Kartik Motivation, Ansuna Sach with Jay Alani, Sadhguru Speaks, among others, said Gaana, the music streaming app’s India Music Trends 2021 report.

The report further added, “There was an increase in demand for podcasts from regional markets also with consumption up by 32 per cent from last year. Regional music contributed 40 per cent to the total streams.”

Ninety-nine artistes made it to the ‘100 million stream club’ on Gaana, said the report.

Tanishk Bagchi was the most heard artiste of the year with over 1.2 billion streams on Gaana, followed by Arijt Singh and Neha Kakkar. They also garnered over 2X the streams in Gaana vis-a-vis another platform.

The most heard songs were Lut Gaye, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Raataan Lambiyan, Taaron Ke Shehar, and many more. Meanwhile, Shershaah, Street Dancer 3D, Kabir Singh, Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, BellBotom, Roohi among others were the most consumed albums.

The report also consisted of Tamil, Telugu,English, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri lists of top artistes and songs played the most during the year. Bhojpuri and Haryani were the biggest gainers with more than 15 per cent increase compared to last year, according to the report. Curated experiences and premium content witnessed a considerable uptake among users, it added.

Gaana hosted artistes including Shankar Ehsaan Loy with over 17,000 subscribers watching the live on app. Dua Lipa concert witnessed 1.4 lakh attendees on Gaana. More than 1.5 lakh viewers attended the live show during the 4-day Gaana Indie Fest.