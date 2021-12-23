Podcast consumption increased by 40%, says Gaana’s India Music Trends 2021 report

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
With a growing library of 40,000 podcasts across genres, its consumption went up by 40 per cent, with Riya’s retro leading the section, followed by 90’s Ki Cassette with Manjula, RJ Kartik Motivation, Ansuna Sach with Jay Alani, Sadhguru Speaks, among others, said Gaana, the music streaming app’s India Music Trends 2021 report.
The report further added, “There was an increase in demand for podcasts from regional markets also with consumption up by 32 per cent from last year. Regional music contributed 40 per cent to the total streams.”
Ninety-nine artistes made it to the ‘100 million stream club’ on Gaana, said the report.
Tanishk Bagchi was the most heard artiste of the year with over 1.2 billion streams on Gaana, followed by Arijt Singh and Neha Kakkar. They also garnered over 2X the streams in Gaana vis-a-vis another platform.
Also read: Spotify introduces rating system for podcasts
The most heard songs were Lut Gaye, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Raataan Lambiyan, Taaron Ke Shehar, and many more. Meanwhile, Shershaah, Street Dancer 3D, Kabir Singh, Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, BellBotom, Roohi among others were the most consumed albums.
The report also consisted of Tamil, Telugu,English, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri lists of top artistes and songs played the most during the year. Bhojpuri and Haryani were the biggest gainers with more than 15 per cent increase compared to last year, according to the report. Curated experiences and premium content witnessed a considerable uptake among users, it added.
Gaana hosted artistes including Shankar Ehsaan Loy with over 17,000 subscribers watching the live on app. Dua Lipa concert witnessed 1.4 lakh attendees on Gaana. More than 1.5 lakh viewers attended the live show during the 4-day Gaana Indie Fest.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...