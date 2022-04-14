Polygon and AlmaBetter launch a Web3 development course

Upskilling platform AlmaBetter has partnered with blockchain company Polygon to offer learning programs in blockchain and Web3 development, which does not require learners to have any prior domain experience.

Polygon will be AlmaBetter’s official curriculum and hiring partner. Polygon has curated and designed programmes for students and young professionals to keep them up-to-date with current industry requirements and demand. The programme will be available on the AlmaBetter platform and aims to target 1 lakh students by March 2023.

Pay-after-placement model

The programme adheres to a pay-after-placement model and will conclude with placement for the students who complete the programme. Polygon has also offered to reward the toppers with $MATIC coins.

The 28-week programme will cover the essentials of full stack web development with a specialisation in Web3 development and will conclude with the placement drive. The programme includes aspects of basic programming, system design, cloud services, and blockchain technology. The curriculum consists of five detailed modules, including Programming Web with Basic Javascript, Frontend Development, Backend Development, System Design, and Architecture, with the last module being Web 3.0 Blockchain Technology.

AlmaBetter co-founder and CEO, Shivam Dutta said, “Polygon are the leaders in the space to provide an impetus to opportunities for Web3 enthusiasts in India. This association will enable quality offerings through this programme catering to current industry needs. Polygon’s hiring will also make it exciting and encouraging for the students and contribute to the ecosystem.”

Polygon Technology’s Head of Developer Education, Siraj Raval said, “With over 7,000 companies building on top of Polygon, there is a demand for blockchain developers and this partnership will help us scale the ecosystem quickly..”