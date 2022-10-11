Mobile operators and the government are putting pressure on top handset makers such as Apple and Samsung, as customers await the required software upgrades that will allow them to connect to the newly deployed 5G networks, a source said.

Top DoT officials have called for a meeting with telecom operators and smartphone handset makers, in order to appraise the timeline by which existing handsets will be enabled with the required software to connect to the operator’s 5G network. According to a Reuters report, this meeting could be as early as Wednesday.

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 5G on October 1, telecom operators such as Jio and Bharti Airtel have started to offer the 5G network in certain cities. Vodafone Idea remains silent regarding its plans and is yet to provide a launch date for the initial deployment of 5G services.

No software upgrades

But users of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio services complain that their handsets are unable to support the 5G network offered by the operators. Bharti Airtel has published a clear list of handsets that can or will be able to connect to Airtel’s 5G network in the future. Premium handsets belonging to Apple and Samsung have not conducted the required software upgrades in order to connect to the new network. This comes even as Apple’s latest model iPhone 14 was launched in India — weeks ahead of the deployment of 5G services — yet it requires a software update to connect to the network.

Jio is being less visible regarding the scope of availability of its 5G services, inviting users to experience 5G services in certain cities such as Delhi, Varanasi. Jio has not published the list of handsets in use by Indians which are compatible with its standalone 5G network. Experts, however, note that more smartphone brands, besides Airtel and Samsung, will need to conduct a software upgrade to allow users to connect to Jio’s standalone network, unlike Airtel’s non-standalone deployment.

All smartphone brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, etc, industry associations and operators have been invited to the meeting to discuss the way forward.