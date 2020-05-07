Provide level-playing field to ecommerce firms in red zones: IAMAI

At a time when standalone shops are allowed to sell all items even in the Red zones, e-commerce companies are still limited to supplying only essential items. This has put the single-, multi-brand and direct-to-consumer e-commerce companies at a disadvantaged position, according to Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The industry body has appealed to the government to provide a level-playing field to e-commerce companies in the Red zones. The standalone shops were allowed to function in red zones under revised guidelines issued on May 1, it said.

The association has requested the government to allow e-commerce sites to sell priority products such as kitchenware essentials, small electrical appliances, coolers, spare parts for machines, clothing of certain types, work from home essentials like laptops, routers, chargers, mobiles and wooden furniture like table and chair among others.

The opening of standalone shops is creating crowding for certain kinds of commodities that raises the risk of contagion. This is bound to happen given that after over 40 days of confinement, households have a pent-up demand for several items that go beyond the essential list allowed till date by the government.

Further, standalone shops are a rarity in some places where commercial marketplaces and community centres are predominant forms of retail. Residents in such areas are still hard-pressed to access certain commodities because standalone shops catering such commodities do not exist in their immediate vicinity, thereby forcing them to venture further from home in search of such shops, it said.