Provide level-playing field to ecommerce firms in red zones: IAMAI

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
At a time when standalone shops are allowed to sell all items even in the Red zones, e-commerce companies are still limited to supplying only essential items. This has put the single-, multi-brand and direct-to-consumer e-commerce companies at a disadvantaged position, according to Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
The industry body has appealed to the government to provide a level-playing field to e-commerce companies in the Red zones. The standalone shops were allowed to function in red zones under revised guidelines issued on May 1, it said.
The association has requested the government to allow e-commerce sites to sell priority products such as kitchenware essentials, small electrical appliances, coolers, spare parts for machines, clothing of certain types, work from home essentials like laptops, routers, chargers, mobiles and wooden furniture like table and chair among others.
The opening of standalone shops is creating crowding for certain kinds of commodities that raises the risk of contagion. This is bound to happen given that after over 40 days of confinement, households have a pent-up demand for several items that go beyond the essential list allowed till date by the government.
Further, standalone shops are a rarity in some places where commercial marketplaces and community centres are predominant forms of retail. Residents in such areas are still hard-pressed to access certain commodities because standalone shops catering such commodities do not exist in their immediate vicinity, thereby forcing them to venture further from home in search of such shops, it said.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...