pTron launches ForceX11 smartwatch

PTron, a digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand promoted by Palred Technologies, has launched pTron ForceX11, a new smartwatch.

The new smartwatch from pTron comes with a 1.7-inch HD full-touch color display, offering ‘crisp graphics and amplified brightness’. Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, it tracks heart rate and other vital body functions like blood xxygen, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of pTron, said in a statement on Monday.

“From monitoring their heart rate and scheduling a daily walk, users can track their wellness goals on the smartwatch. Besides helping you in managing your day, you will get hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS and social media alerts,” he said.’

The device, which offers a battery life of seven days on charging for three hours, is priced at ₹2,799 and comes with a one year warranty.