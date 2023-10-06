pTron, promoted by the BSE-listed Palred Technologies, targeting a turnover of ₹220 crore this financial year as against ₹147 crore in 2022-23.

The Hyderabad-based electronic peripherals manufacturer is looking at increasing the contribution from the segments of smartwatches and soundbars and speakers to meet the turnover targets for the year.

“We are investing ₹7 crore on ramping out manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. We are going to increase the manufacturing facility space to 80,000 sq ft from the present area of 35,000 sq ft. We are going triple the number of employees to 1,000 from the present level of 350 over the next 12 months,” Ameen Khwaja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of pTron, told businessline.

The contribution from the smartwatch segment, which is contributing ₹25 crore, would be doubled to ₹50 crore this year and the contribution from the soundbars and speakers segment would go up to ₹30 crore from ₹10 crore in the last financial year.

“The audio segment, which contributes the lion’s share in the overall revenues, is expected to contribute Rs 33 crore to help us reach the target of Rs 220 crore,” he said

New products

For the upcoming sales season, which includes Great Indian Sale on Amazon and Big Billion Day on Flipkart this October 2023, the company has launched pTron Bassbuds Duo at price of ₹449.

“Our product portfolio includes wireless audio equipment, smartwatches and chargers that are offered in the price range of ₹449 to ₹1,199, making them affordable for all,” he said.