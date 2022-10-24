Pure Storage, a global enterprise data flash storage solutions provider, drives a significant chunk of development for its products from India, according to its Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, John Colgrove.

The firm’s backup as a service product and the key parts of its flash blade is being built out of Bengaluru, the company said.

Parts of its product like file protocols and object protocols are also running out of India. The firm also said that it is actively hiring in India and plans for the India headcount to reach 500 in the next 18 months.

Pure Storage set up an R&D centre in India in June 2022. Globally, it employs around 45,00 people and is headquartered in the US.

Colgrove told BusinessLine, “The engineering talent present and its proximity to markets drew us to India. We don’t look at India as just R&D, we have a lot of functions here and we want to have customers come and visit us in India. We intend to host executive briefings for customers here.”

Customers from varied sectors

Pure Storage said it has various customers in India such as Euronet and some well-established banks in the country. It also partners with global system integrators located here and has clients across the sectors of BFSI, healthcare, IT/ITes, and government PSUs.

“We want our product areas to be developed in all the places. Pure Storage wants a substantial piece of all its products to be owned by all its sites as we want engineers to have a sense of ownership,” Colgrove added.

Ajeya Motaganahalli, Managing Director, India R&D, said, “Pure Storage’s large system is built in a modular way. India owns some subsystems that actually feed into the large system, hence the product management leadership for time is going to be here.”