Qatar’s Black Cat Engineering picks TCS to drive digital transformation

TCS said on Thursday it has been selected by Black Cat Engineering & Construction, Qatars largest EPC and maintenance contractor for the upstream oil and gas industry, as the strategic partner to drive the latter’s digital transformation and co-innovation strategy.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is enabling BCEC to reimagine its end-to-end business processes from tendering to construction, incorporating EPC industry best practices, to design and implement an agile and intelligent multifunctional and multiservice solution on Oracle Cloud ERP, TCS said.

“The seamless enterprise-wide system integrates multiple disparate business functions and eliminates data duplication and redundancy,” a TCS statement said.

The new cloud-based platform leverages AI, advanced analytics and predictive capabilities to help BCEC improve decision-making around its capital investment and vendor selection, reduce costs per invoice, shorten delivery cycle time, and enhance HR data analysis and reporting capabilities with greater control and traceability, it added.