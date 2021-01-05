Qualcomm announces Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced its first mobile platform equipped with 5G in the 4-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform.

The platform is meant to bring 5G capabilities to affordable smartphones.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

“The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price,” Kondap added.

The Snapdragon 480 features the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes, Qualcomm said.

The Snapdragon 480 has Qualcomm FastConnect 6200. It also offers 2x2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with Wi-Fi 6 features such as 8x8 sounding with multi-user MIMO.

It also has Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities. Snapdragon 480 features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The platform is based on 8nm process. It features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor. The platform is also the first with triple ISP in a 4 series featuring the Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP.It also comes with support for 120fps FHD+ display.

The platform will be leveraged by OEM partners such as HMD Global, Oppo and Vivo.

“The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021,” Qualcomm said.