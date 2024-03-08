Chennai: Semiconductor major Qualcomm will inaugurate its new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, will inaugurate the new center, which was announced during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in January.

Qualcomm had then said it would invest around ₹177 crore in a new design centre in Chennai that will generate jobs for up to 1,600 professionals.

San Diego, California-headquartered Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation which is into the design and manufacture of semiconductors, software, and telecommunications equipment. It is known for its advanced wireless technologies and its Snapdragon line of processors, which power many smartphones and other mobile devices. Qualcomm’s technologies are widely used in mobile communications, including 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, as well as in various other industries such as automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and computing.

The Chennai center will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions and will contribute to Qualcomm’s global R&D efforts in 5G technology. India is Qualcomm’s second-largest R&D base outside the US.

The company has R&D centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida and currently has about 17,000 employees in the country. Other top executives of the company including Qualcomm India president Savi Soin and head of Chennai centre Mahesh Moorthy will also be present at the inauguration in Chennai.