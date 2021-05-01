Qualcomm pledges $4 million to help fight Covid-19 in India

Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India Private Limited are pledging $4 million to be used toward initiatives that will support India’s medical fraternity in waging the battle.

"The pandemic has created an unprecedented global public health emergency, making it more crucial than ever for us to work together and to offer each other empathy, support and solidarity. We are hopeful that with such positive and timely actions, India will soon overcome this new crisis. In the meantime, we will continue to offer our support to our colleagues, partners, local government, and communities to help them get through this difficult time and stay safe and healthy," Qualcomm said in a statement.