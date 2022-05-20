Qualcomm to hire around 100 top techies in Chennai

Qualcomm India, a part of the US-based Qualcomm group, is scouting for top tech talent to fill up to a 100 job openings at its engineering facility in Chennai. Around 70 of these openings have been posted online, says a company press release.

The job opening includes areas such as hardware, System on Chip; software, architects, networking and connectivity, Cloud and Machine Learning.

Qualcomm India has engineering facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, and Chennai, with a combined strength of around 16,000 employees.

The Chennai facility was originally the offshore development center of Atheros, a San Jose-based company, which Qualcomm group acquired in 2011. Since then, the Qualcomm India facility has been supporting the development of access points, gateways and other WLAN-based solutions for other Qualcomm companies, that are used by network carriers and broadband providers as well as by enterprise customers for large-scale deployments in university campuses, stadiums and hospitals.

Qualcomm India’s Chennai team has been involved in developing multiple generations of the 802.11 WLAN standards, including WiFi5, WiFi6, WiFi6E, and the recently announced WiFi7, with other Qualcomm companies, the release said.