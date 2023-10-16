QueueBuster, an Android-based POS billing and inventory solution, has partnered with TVS Electronics Limited, the Chennai-based provider of Point of Transaction hardware. TVS Electronics will be the authorised reseller of QueueBuster POS software.

With the help of QueueBuster’s cutting-edge POS solution, TVS Electronics aims to empower thousands of Indian Retailers and MSMEs to thrive, adapt, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through innovative retail technology. TVS Electronics will distribute its state-of-the-art Retail POS hardware with pre-installed advanced POS software from QueueBuster through its vast network of 6000+ resellers and 170 master distributors across India, according to a release.

Varun Tangri, CEO of QueueBuster, said the collaboration promises to bring innovative solutions and a seamless retail tech experience for our clients.

C Balaji, Vice President - Sales & Operations, Products and Solutions Group of TVS Electronics says leveraging TVS Electronics’ hardware expertise and QueueBuster’s software capabilities, will offer comprehensive retail solutions.

When this report was filed, the share price of TVS Electronics on the NSE was trading at ₹373.45, up by 1.18 per cent.

