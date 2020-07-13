Quick Heal launches new cybersecurity solutions

Quick Heal Technologies, one of the leading providers of cybersecurity and data protection solutions, has launched its next-generation suite of cybersecurity solutions for digital consumers.

The company claims that the new solution is powered by privacy, protection, and performance. It is designed to safeguard consumer devices while securing personal data and protecting digital identities.

Safeguarding privacy

Quick Heal has introduced an Anti-Tracker solution for safeguarding online privacy by blocking trackers that collect information such as web history (search patterns, websites visited and time spent), personal information (age, gender, family members) and finances (investments, bank accounts, credit cards), the company stated.

Quick Heal is also equipped with a Parental Control feature, which gives complete control to parents over their child’s online activities. It also has webcam protection shields to prevent spying.

Protection

With the new solution, Quick Heal offers signatureless behaviour-based detection which leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to identify and block zero-day malware, Quick Heal noted.

Quick Heal’s new solutions also have an advanced Wi-Fi scanner, a new built-in feature.

Apart from this, the brand provides cloud-based email security that prevents spam, phishing, and infected emails, with other features such as safe banking and web security, it informed.

Performance

The new solution also employs a smart scan function that accelerates the pace of subsequent scans in the system once the initial scanning process is completed. In doing so, it helps detect browser threats, hidden viruses, outdated applications, and other issues at the same time, the cybersecurity company mentioned.

What’s more? Qucik Heal has incorporated the Game Booster feature in its new solution. It mentioned that the new feature is designed to offer users a smooth and seamless gaming experience without causing any interruptions even if other applications are running in the background.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said in the official release: “At Quick Heal, we have always strived to be at the forefront of innovation in the cybersecurity space. Over the years, we have evolved ourselves by leveraging the latest tech advances such as AI and ML to deliver the best and cutting-edge security solutions to our users.”

He added: “Our latest offering is designed in line with this vision and ensures that users remain secured in all aspects while they step into the world of internet brimming with hackers and spying agents.”

Indians, most lucrative target

In its Annual Threat Report 2020, Quick Heal has highlighted Indian consumers as the most lucrative target for cybercriminals. It has detected and blocked over 1 billion known and unknown threats targeting Indian consumers in 2019, which accounted to over 2.9 million detections daily.

In 2020, researchers at Quick Heal observed a surge in the number of coronavirus-themed attacks — mainly in the form of spams and phishing emails — since the lockdown across the country.