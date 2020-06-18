Rainmatter invests ₹3.5 crore in bonds, debentures aggregator GoldenPi

Indian fintech fund and incubator Rainmatter has invested ₹3.5 crore in GoldenPi, an online marketplace for fixed-income investment options such as bonds and debentures.

GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond institutions, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the capital markets.

Until now, transactions in bonds and debentures used to happen between a close-knit circle of large corporations and privileged individuals who had the ability to make large investments. GoldenPi is opening up this segment to retail players with investment value as low as ₹10,000.

Retail investors now can invest in this investment category that generates higher returns than fixed deposits, according to the company. Abhijit Roy, co-founder and CEO, GoldenPi, said: “Investor returns have been vastly limited by minimal interest rates of fixed deposits and volatility of the stock market. Through our platform, we’re opening up new investment options to the 70 million retail investors across the country.”An investor also gets to check out a detailed list of bonds and debentures that are available in the secondary market for that given day.

What’s on offer

GoldenPi will curate and list out AAA to A rated bonds available in real-time for investment in the secondary market, provide information on all available bonds in the market and enable investments in bonds, the company said. Investors can access GoldenPi’s online marketplace to invest in bonds either via financial institutions with whom they have partnered (such as Zerodha) or visit their website directly.

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha, said: “In India, the retail participation in the capital markets is at a nascent stage. We feel such fixed income investment products can help in a big way to push more retail investors in the capital markets.”